2022 West Michigan Golf Pass Courses:

Brookside Golf & Grill

https://brooksidegolf.com/

Brookside Golf Course provides a relaxed country setting, nestled in the brooks and hills of Gowen, MI. The course has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Our passion for golf shows on our manicured course and the newly redesigned Club House. We invite you to come and ENJOY!

Cheshire Hills

http://cheshirehills.com/

Since 1972, Cheshire Hills Golf Course has been a celebrated golf treasure in Southwest Michigan. Nestled in the peaceful Allegan County countryside, Cheshire Hills boasts 27 holes of natural beauty. Family owned and operated, we take great pride in what we do. You will enjoy your golfing experience at Cheshire Hills. Come by for a round and celebrate our 50th anniversary with us!

Diamond Springs

http://www.diamondspringsgolf.com/

Located 30 minutes Southwest of Grand Rapids in Hamilton Michigan, Diamond Springs is a Mike DeVries designed golf course with 18 holes that will test all skill levels. Our design is different from most with the same height turf from tee to green. We have some of the most challenging green complexes in the area along with a beautiful ravine that comes into play on your last 5 holes leaving you with a desire to come back for more.

Eastern Hills Golf Course

https://kmgagolf.com/eastern_hills/

Eastern Hills Golf Club is a well-maintained 27-hole layout northeast of Kalamazoo, on a 220 acre parcel at G Avenue and 27th Street. Facilities include a complete pro shop, full service bar, power golf cars and practice facilities. The course features three distinct nines and regularly hosts city and county tournaments, as well as league play. The original 18 holes at Eastern Hills were completed and formally dedicated in May of 1959 (the third nine was added later), and turned over to the KMGA for operation and maintenance in 1986.

The Falls at Barber Creek

http://thefallsatbc.com/

Initially opened in 2007 as a 9-hole course, the excitement truly began when our dream of 18-holes was fully realized in 2015. This beautifully designed 18-hole public golf course meticulously built on a 230-acre family homestead located in northern Kent County near Kent City welcomes golfers of all ages and skill levels. It’s a challenging track with dramatic elevation changes through breathtaking scenery of woods & water and fields & meadows enhanced by white fences and hand-made stone structures, including a 40 foot waterfall! Each hole has 4 sets of tees with Kentucky bluegrass fairways, Scottish-style fescue roughs and sculpted creeping bentgrass greens and tees.

Glenkerry Golf Course

http://www.golfglenkerry.com/

Glenkerry Golf Course, located in Greenville, offers five sets of tees to challenge you while providing a relaxing, picturesque backdrop. Test your accuracy with our fairways, water hazards, and sand traps. Our goal is to provide affordable excellence through a quality experience, exceptional service, and a comfortable atmosphere.

Milham Park Golf Club

https://kmgagolf.com/milham_park/

Milham Park Golf Course is a challenging 18-hole, par 72 layout located on 130 acres adjacent to beautiful Milham Park on the southern edge of Kalamazoo. The course is considered to be one of the best-conditioned municipal courses anywhere, and regularly hosts city and county tournaments. The first nine holes at were completed in 1931 and turned over to the KMGA for operation and maintenance. The second nine holes were built as a WPA-assisted project and put into play in June, 1936.

Moss Ridge

https://mossridge.com/

This W Bruce Matthew III creation is a wonderful 18-hole course located in Ravenna, MI just 15 minutes east of Muskegon. The course has five sets of tees that offers a challenge for all skill levels. Bent grass fairways, tees, and greens provide exceptional playing conditions for a superior golf experience. Stop in during the offseason or a rainy day to check out our brand-new golf simulator experience.

North Kent

https://www.northkentgolf.com/

North Kent is a pristinely manicured par 70, 18-hole, public golf course located in Rockford, MI. We are proud to claim country club amenities at public course rates. Our staff takes pride in their friendly service and in keeping the course in exceptional condition. Our facility features an all-grass driving range as well as a challenging practice putting green.

Olde Mill

https://www.oldemillgolf.com/

Since 1958, Olde Mill Golf has provided residents of Schoolcraft, Kalamazoo, and surrounding areas with a challenging golf course, beautiful scenery, and – most of all – a fun, inviting place to visit. The layout winds along Flowerfield Creek, which comes into play throughout the round. The back nine is more open, but also subject to the wind, and the front nine gets much tighter with most of the holes framed by dense woodlands.

Pigeon Creek

http://www.golfpigeoncreek.com/

Pigeon Creek is a pleasure for golfers of any skill level to play. Our course will challenge you while providing a relaxing, picturesque backdrop. Test your accuracy with our fairways, water hazards and sand traps; we have everything you need to challenge you and improve your game. All in all, our goal is to provide you with a quality experience that includes exceptional service and a comfortable atmosphere.

Stonegate Golf Club

http://www.stonegategolfclub.com/

Stonegate Golf Club is located in Twin Lake, MI and surrounded by the gorgeous Manistee National Forest. The course provides golfers with a memorable experience at an affordable price. Tall, lush trees frame just about every hole, keeping you secluded while experiencing dramatic elevation changes throughout your round.