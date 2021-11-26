Search Site Join/Login Where's My Order Cart (0)

2022 West Michigan Golf Pass

Golf 12 courses with Cart for only $125

$125

Discount

73%

Value

$470

Deal Highlights

  • Golf 12 West Michigan courses with Cart for Only $125

Description

2022 West Michigan Golf Pass Courses:

Brookside Golf & Grill

https://brooksidegolf.com/

Brookside Golf Course provides a relaxed country setting, nestled in the brooks and hills of Gowen, MI. The course has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Our passion for golf shows on our manicured course and the newly redesigned Club House. We invite you to come and ENJOY!

Cheshire Hills

http://cheshirehills.com/

Since 1972, Cheshire Hills Golf Course has been a celebrated golf treasure in Southwest Michigan. Nestled in the peaceful Allegan County countryside, Cheshire Hills boasts 27 holes of natural beauty. Family owned and operated, we take great pride in what we do. You will enjoy your golfing experience at Cheshire Hills. Come by for a round and celebrate our 50th anniversary with us!

Diamond Springs

http://www.diamondspringsgolf.com/

Located 30 minutes Southwest of Grand Rapids in Hamilton Michigan, Diamond Springs is a Mike DeVries designed golf course with 18 holes that will test all skill levels. Our design is different from most with the same height turf from tee to green. We have some of the most challenging green complexes in the area along with a beautiful ravine that comes into play on your last 5 holes leaving you with a desire to come back for more.

Eastern Hills Golf Course

https://kmgagolf.com/eastern_hills/

Eastern Hills Golf Club is a well-maintained 27-hole layout northeast of Kalamazoo, on a 220 acre parcel at G Avenue and 27th Street. Facilities include a complete pro shop, full service bar, power golf cars and practice facilities.  The course features three distinct nines and regularly hosts city and county tournaments, as well as league play. The original 18 holes at Eastern Hills were completed and formally dedicated in May of 1959 (the third nine was added later), and turned over to the KMGA for operation and maintenance in 1986.

The Falls at Barber Creek

http://thefallsatbc.com/

Initially opened in 2007 as a 9-hole course, the excitement truly began when our dream of 18-holes was fully realized in 2015. This beautifully designed 18-hole public golf course meticulously built on a 230-acre family homestead located in northern Kent County near Kent City welcomes golfers of all ages and skill levels. It’s a challenging track with dramatic elevation changes through breathtaking scenery of woods & water and fields & meadows enhanced by white fences and hand-made stone structures, including a 40 foot waterfall! Each hole has 4 sets of tees with Kentucky bluegrass fairways, Scottish-style fescue roughs and sculpted creeping bentgrass greens and tees.

Glenkerry Golf Course

http://www.golfglenkerry.com/

Glenkerry Golf Course, located in Greenville, offers five sets of tees to challenge you while providing a relaxing, picturesque backdrop. Test your accuracy with our fairways, water hazards, and sand traps. Our goal is to provide affordable excellence through a quality experience, exceptional service, and a comfortable atmosphere.

Milham Park Golf Club

https://kmgagolf.com/milham_park/

Milham Park Golf Course is a challenging 18-hole, par 72 layout located on 130 acres adjacent to beautiful Milham Park on the southern edge of Kalamazoo. The course is considered to be one of the best-conditioned municipal courses anywhere, and regularly hosts city and county tournaments.  The first nine holes at were completed in 1931 and turned over to the KMGA for operation and maintenance. The second nine holes were built as a WPA-assisted project and put into play in June, 1936.

Moss Ridge

https://mossridge.com/

This W Bruce Matthew III creation is a wonderful 18-hole course located in Ravenna, MI just 15 minutes east of Muskegon. The course has five sets of tees that offers a challenge for all skill levels. Bent grass fairways, tees, and greens provide exceptional playing conditions for a superior golf experience. Stop in during the offseason or a rainy day to check out our brand-new golf simulator experience.

North Kent

https://www.northkentgolf.com/

North Kent is a pristinely manicured par 70, 18-hole, public golf course located in Rockford, MI. We are proud to claim country club amenities at public course rates. Our staff takes pride in their friendly service and in keeping the course in exceptional condition. Our facility features an all-grass driving range as well as a challenging practice putting green.

Olde Mill

https://www.oldemillgolf.com/

Since 1958, Olde Mill Golf has provided residents of Schoolcraft, Kalamazoo, and surrounding areas with a challenging golf course, beautiful scenery, and – most of all – a fun, inviting place to visit. The layout winds along Flowerfield Creek, which comes into play throughout the round. The back nine is more open, but also subject to the wind, and the front nine gets much tighter with most of the holes framed by dense woodlands.

Pigeon Creek

http://www.golfpigeoncreek.com/

Pigeon Creek is a pleasure for golfers of any skill level to play. Our course will challenge you while providing a relaxing, picturesque backdrop. Test your accuracy with our fairways, water hazards and sand traps; we have everything you need to challenge you and improve your game. All in all, our goal is to provide you with a quality experience that includes exceptional service and a comfortable atmosphere.

Stonegate Golf Club

http://www.stonegategolfclub.com/

Stonegate Golf Club is located in Twin Lake, MI and surrounded by the gorgeous Manistee National Forest. The course provides golfers with a memorable experience at an affordable price. Tall, lush trees frame just about every hole, keeping you secluded while experiencing dramatic elevation changes throughout your round.

Restrictions

  • Valid for one FREE 18 Hole round on 18 hole courses
  • 18-holes cannot be split between golfers
  • Cart is included (FREE), but not mandatory except if local rules required
  • Valid Weekdays anytime, and after 2pm on Saturdays and Sunday
  • Not valid during leagues and outings
  • No more than one round per person per visit
  • Must call ahead to book your tee time and mention the Michigan Golf Pass
  • Cannot be combined with other offers
  • Only valid during the 2022 golf season
  • Golf Card(s) will expire 12-31-2022

Purchase Agreement

  • Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events
  • Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash
  • Mid Michigan Golf Pass & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Location(s)

Brookside Golf & Grill 1518 Johnson Road Gowen MI 49326 616.984.2381 Website
Map
Cheshire Hills Golf Course 3829 102nd Ave Allegan MI 49010 269.673.2882 Website
Map
Diamond Springs Golf Course 3400 34th St Hamilton MI 49419 269.751.4545 Website
Map
Eastern Hills Golf Course 6075 E G Ave Kalamazoo MI 49004 269.385.8175 Website
Map
Glenkerry Golf Course 1413 E Kent Rd Greenville MI 48838 616.225.4653 Website
Map
Milham Park Golf Club 4200 Lovers Lane Kalamazoo MI 49001 269.344.7639 Website
Map
Moss Ridge Golf Club 13545 Apple Ave Ravenna MI 49451 231.853.5665 Website
Map
North Kent Golf Course 11029 Stout Ave Ne Rockford MI 49341 616.866.2659 Website
Map
Olde Mill Golf Club 6101 W X Y Ave Schoolcraft MI 49087 269.679.5625 Website
Map
Pigeon Creek 10195 120th Ave West Olive MI 49460 616.875.4300 Website
Map
Stonegate Golf Club 4100 Sweeter Road Twin Lake MI 49457 231.744.7200 Website
Map
The Falls at Barber Creek 16030 Barber Creek Ave Kent City MI 49330 616.675.7345 Website
Map


